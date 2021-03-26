Pioneer Valley girls golf team soars to new heights

On Thursday, Pioneer Valley's girls golf team achieved, perhaps, the biggest milestone in program history.

With a 274-331 win over Santa Maria on their home course, the Panthers completed a 9-3 Ocean League run, sealing up a second-place finish in league competition.

That's the highest finish for any golf team in school history, coach Marcus Guzman says.

The program had struggled to find relevancy in the area's crowded field of successful programs. But over the last couple years, with Guzman and an experienced, dedicated group, the Panthers have soared against Ocean League competition. They qualified for the CIF tournament last year and hope to play in a CIF tournament again this year.

The team achieved that 9-3 record not with a single dominant player, but rather with a mix of players who have stepped up at various times.

Clarissa Novela, Breanna Villalobos, Carmen Guerrero, Marissa Dollinger, Katrina Mata and Meghan Contreras have all contributed to winning scores at various points this season, which has consisted of only league duals.

"It’s been an absolute pleasure to coach this group of young ladies," Guzman said after Thursday's win over Santa Maria. "The four returners, Clarissa, Breanna, Carmen and Katrina, were able to get a sense of what success was like when they qualified for CIF last season, but this season they came in wanting more. They knew they could compete with the top teams in league and their goal was to do so.

"They have been able to do that while integrating two new players to the varsity team, Meghan and Marissa Dollinger."