Pioneer Valley High School to hold one drive-through diploma distribution
Pioneer Valley High School will be holding one drive-through diploma ceremony for its graduating seniors on June 5, rather than two ceremonies as previously shared by the Santa Maria Joint-Union High School District. 

There will now be a drive-through ceremony in the student parking lot from 9 a.m. to noon, as opposed to a morning and afternoon ceremony, according to district spokesman Kenny Klein. 

A virtual aspect is also being planned, and will be shared via the school's website at 5 p.m. June 4. 

One graduate per vehicle is requested.

