Pioneer Valley stuns Mission Prep 13-6, handing Royals first loss of season

John Beck calls Tommy Nunez the "heartbeat" of his Pioneer Valley football team.

That was apparent Wednesday night.

In a rare spring football game, on an even rarer Wednesday night for high school football, Nunez powered the Panthers past Mission Prep 13-6, handing the Royals their first loss of the season.

The game served as the season opener for the Panthers, who had to postpone their first two games due to COVID-19 cases within the program, resulting in a 10-day quarantine.

Nunez scored both touchdowns in the win, catching a 3-yard pass from quarterback Angel Vargas while later ripping off a 16-yard scamper that put the game away.

The game ended when Mission Prep quarterback Colby White's last-second pass landed out of bands after time expired with the Royals trying desperately to find the end zone.

The Panthers, coming off a 1-9 2019 season, erupted into a jubilant celebration with a stunning victory in hand.

"Like I told you, man, it's time for a change," Nunez said after the game. "First game back, we've been postponed because of COVID and (stuff), we bounced back today. We got Nipomo next week and that's what we're looking forward to now."

"Without Tommy we wouldn't have won this game," Beck, the second-year Panthers coach, said. "That's all there is to it. He is the heartbeat for our team, you have no idea what that guy is going through right now and the things he's doing in his life. He's sacrificing a lot to be out here with these guys for these four games. I can't say enough about his ability to raise these guys up and get them to believe in themselves. He fights every day in practice, he does everything for us."