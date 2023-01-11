The Pioneer Valley defense played a big part in the Panthers' historic post-season run in 2022, and four Panthers are on the All-Ocean League First Team Defense.

The foursome includes defensive lineman Jalen Yap, linebacker Adrian Mora, defensive back Pepe Gonzales and kicker Lucan Brafman. Santa Maria junior defensive back Juan Rico joins those four on the First Team Defense.

No. 8 Pioneer Valley's defense shut out No. 9 Delano in the first round of the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Central Section Division 5 Playoffs.

The unit held No. 1 Bishop Union to one touchdown in the quarterfinals and shut out No. 4 Templeton in the fourth quarter as the Panthers came from 13-2 down in the fourth to win 16-13 in the semifinals and qualify for the first sectional divisional championship game in school history.

Pioneer Valley eventually lost 27-13 in the Division 5 title game at No. 2 Atascadero, which went on to win the Division 6A state championship.

Mora ran an interception back 45 yards for a touchdown against Delano one week after blocking the PAT kick after the last Atascadero touchdown and preserving a 21-20 Panthers win against the Greyhounds in a regular season finale. The Panthers prevented the 'Hounds from winning the league title outright, and Atascadero shared the league championship with San Luis Obispo.

Brafman kicked a difference-making field goal at Bishop Union. Gonzalez grabbed the ball from a Templeton running back and sprinted some 30 yards for a score, narrowing Pioneer Valley's deficit to 13-8 and swinging the momentum back to the Panthers.

Yap, Mora and Gonzalez are seniors. Brafman is a junior.

Whenever San Luis Obispo called Lucca Cuccaro's number, it was often a good indication that the end result would be good for the Tigers.

Cucarro ran for 1,284 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Tigers. The senior averaged 9.3 yards a carry and is the Ocean League football MVP.

Trey Cooks and Mason Degnan of Atascadero are the league offensive and defensive MVPs respectively. Cooks, a senior running back, averaged 124.5 yards a carry. He ran for 1,743 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2022. Degnan, a junior defensive back, intercepted seven passes and was second on the team in tackles with 115, including 61 solo stops.

Morro Bay senior Aiden Blackwood is the league All-Purpose Player of the Year. Blackwood racked up 899 all-purpose yards, including 823 yards in pass receptions. Blackwood caught a team-leading seven touchdown passes.

Atascadero junior Anthony Tejeda, Templeton junior Aiden Wall and San Luis Obispo senior Brady Birdsong join Yap on the First Team defensive line. Atascadero senior Dallas Parish, along with juniors Chance Evans of San Luis Obispo and Kohen Sizemore of Templeton, are Mora's fellow First Team linebackers.

Templeton junior Kolten Sobrya and San Luis Obispo senior Riesen Carlberg join Gonzalez and Rico in the First Team defensive backfield.

Two Pioneer Valley seniors, lineman Dylan Pirkl and fullback Jose Gutierrez, are on the First Team Offense, along with Santa Maria junior wide receiver Malachi Jordan.

Along with Pirkl, the First Team offensive linemen include San Luis Obispo senior Sully Medici, Atascadero junior Jackson Cooper, Cabrillo senior Josh Zent and Templeton junior Johnny Peschong.

The First Team quarterback is Morro Bay senior Nicky Johnson. Morro Bay junior Manny Diaz and San Luis Obispo senior Nolan Attala join Jordan at First Team wide receiver.

The First Team running backs are Morro Bay junior Nami Hoag and Templeton senior Dylan Kriling. The First Team kicker is Morro Bay senior A.J. Alvarez.

The linemen on the Second Team Offense include Santa Maria senior Angel Castillo, Pioneer Valley senior Adrian Lopez, Morro Bay senior Hunter Whitson, Atascadero junior Jaiden Ramirez and San Luis Obispo junior Roman Engelmeier.

The Second Team quarterback is Atascadero senior Kane Cooks. The wide receivers are Atascadero senior Skylar Silva, Cabrillo sophomore Blake Gregory and Pioneer Valley senior Andrew Eberhard.

Alan Jimenez gave Pioneer Valley some key rushing yardage during the Panthers' post-season run. The PV junior and San Luis Obispo sophomore Isaiah Hernandez are the Second Team running backs. The fullback is Atascadero senior Kaleb Pryor. The kicker is Cabrillo senior Damian Jimenez.

The linemen on the Second Team defense include seniors Ben Petersen of Morro Bay, Angel Perez of Santa Maria, Celtin Vert of Atascadero and Leo Miller of San Luis Obispo.

The Second Team linebackers are Santa Maria senior Edgar Preciado and junior Damian Perez, along with San Luis Obispo senior Mack Garcia and Atascadero senior Diego Real.

The Second Team defensive backs are seniors Jack Hathaway and Tyler Puentes of Atascadero, Carson Heath of Cabrillo and Shawn Shaffer of Morro Bay. The Second Team punter is San Luis Obispo junior Ben Oetman.

Pioneer Valley senior running back Anthony Arias, Santa Maria junior quarterback Josue Elena and Cabrillo senior running back Chris Edwards earned Ocean League Offensive Honorable Mention. Cabrillo senior linebacker Bobby Rojas, along with Pioneer Valley lineman Jesus Flores and Santa Maria senior linebacker Jabdiel Calderon notched Ocean League Defensive Honorable Mention.

Coaches Vic Cooper of Atascadero and P.J. Johnston of San Luis Obispo guided their respective teams to a share of the league title. Cooper subsequently earned his first sectional divisional championship and his first state championship as a head coach.