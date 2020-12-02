Player of the Decade: Gage Gomez quickly rose to stardom at Arroyo Grande

Arroyo Grande High School has a proud basketball tradition filled with memorable players.
Gage Gomez is up there with the best of them.
Gomez was one of the top players at his school the moment he stepped on campus as a freshman in 2016. Gomez would become a three-year starter, two-time league champion and 2019-20 league co-MVP. Gomez was named First Team All-Mountain League in all of his final three seasons at Arroyo Grande.
His last game was a 79-69 win over Burbank Providence in the CIF State SoCal Regional championship.
"I just feel amazing, man. We worked really hard to get to this point, in the offseason, the preseason. I couldn't ask for a better group of guys to be around," Gomez back in March after that fateful final game. "I'm super grateful."
Gomez was one win away from leading his school to its first ever state championship before his high school career ended due to the coronavirus pandemic wiping out the rest of the season. He averaged 21 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.2 steals per game as a senior. He knocked down 120 3-point shots during his senior season alone.
Gomez bumped his scoring average up about 10 points from his junior year to his senior campaign. (He averaged 12.6 points a game in 2018-19).
During his final season at AGHS, Gomez somehow found a way to keep his efficiency up while greatly expanding his shooting volume. He shot 49% from the field and 45% from 3-point range last season.
He is the next nominee for the Times' Player of the Decade contest.
Gomez's ability was on display from the moment he put on an AGHS jersey.
In just the third game of his high school career, Gomez scored a team-high 17 points in a 90-52 win over St. Bonaventure. In the final league game of that 2016-17 season, Gomez had a team-high 18 points to help the Eagles wrap up a home playoff game. In the final game of his first season, Gomez had a team-high 17 points in a playoff loss to Twentynine Palms, which would go on to win the CIF-SS Division 2A title.
Early on in his sophomore season, Gomez set a career-high with 38 points on 14 of 18 shooting, hitting nine 3-pointers, in a 78-38 win over Bakersfield Frontier. Yes, he outscored the entire opposing team in that one.
Blake Jaeckels had big shoes to fill heading into the 2014 football season.
The 6-foot-3 shooting guard is now a freshman at UCSB. Gomez was named to the Cal-Hi Sports All-State First Team for Division 3 last season.
There will be 16 nominees announced.
Gomez joins two other Arroyo Grande nominees, former point guard Matt Willkomm and former center Brent VanderVeen. The other nominees are Atascadero grad Robbie Berwick Righetti's Cameron Walker, Mission Prep's Quinton Adlesh, Cabrillo High grad LeAndrew Knight and former St. Joseph standouts JoJo Walker, Keith Datu and Case Bruton.
The Times is polling current and former coaches to develop its list of nominees for Player of the Decade. The rest of the nominees will be announced before a tournament-style voting contest will be held to determine the boys basketball Player of the Decade. Readers will be able to vote online at santamariatimes.com; lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com. Players from Northern Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County whose final seasons where between 2009-10 and 2019-20 are eligible.
With Saturday's big performance, Taua topped 2,000 career yards with the Wolf Pack. Taua now has 2,117 career rushing yards in 2 1/2 seasons in Reno. He has carried the ball 446 times in 31 career games with 15 touchdowns. He has a career average of 4.7 yards per carry.
Player of the Decade Boys Basketball: Get to know the nominees before voting starts
We have been working to highlight the decade's best players in several different sports over the last few months, and now we continue with boys basketball. Go through this collection of profiles of our nominees and get ready for the voting. We've really enjoyed the level of participation we've had with the football and girls basketball polls, so share these profiles and the contest with your friends to get the word out and support our local athletes.
You need a point guard? LeAndrew Knight can help you out. Some extra scoring punch is needed? Knight can handle that, too. Relentless defense?…
Keith Datu's career at St. Joseph followed an impressive path. Datu, who entered St. Joseph High School as a 6-foot-6 freshman, improved in ju…
Case Bruton had no illusions about his role on the basketball court. Bruton wanted to score. And score he did. The Los Osos native spent his f…
Could Cameron Walker shoot? Yes, he could. Could he handle the ball? Absolutely. Did his athleticism allow him to play above the rim? No doubt…
JoJo Walker's immense talent was clearly visible during his days at St. Joseph. As an undersized and athletic guard that preferred to score bu…
Brent VanderVeen led the Arroyo Grande High football team to a CIF Southern Section title and a 24-4 record in two-plus seasons as the Eagles'…
Quinton Adlesh didn't have to, but he wanted to. Adlesh wanted to carve out his own path and make his own way. That's why, instead of playing …
Matt Willkomm made the most of his two seasons on the Arroyo Grande High varsity basketball team. Though most elite players spend their entire…
Robbie Berwick caused headaches for plenty of Central Coast athletes who were unlucky enough to be on the opposing end of the basketball court…
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!