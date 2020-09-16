Player of the Decade: Heather Madrigal is in rarefied air

Player Profile: Heather Madrigal St. Joseph F/G (2008-11); Arroyo Grande (2011-12) Scored 501 points in lone season at AGHS

Led Eagles to first CIF-SS title in school history

Won a CIF State title at St. Joseph in 2011

Scored 919 points in three years at SJHS

Won a CIF title all four years of high school

Went 48-0 in league games in prep career

Played at Cal Poly after high school

Heather Madrigal's prep career was so successful that it can be hard to fathom.

Did you know that Madrigal won four CIF titles in four years? She won either a CIF State championship or a CIF Southern Section crown every year she played high school basketball.

She won three CIF-SS titles and one state championship. That's four more titles than the total league games she lost during her career. (Madrigal went 48-0 in league in high school).

Madrigal's prep career becomes a little more impressive considering that she did that with two different schools.

Madrigal won Southern Section championships in her freshman and sophomore years at St. Joseph. She was then on the Knights' 2010-11 team that won the CIF State Division 3 championship.

Madrigal transferred to Arroyo Grande as a senior and helped pilot that team to the school's first CIF-SS title in girls hoops during the 2011-12 season.

Madrigal's teams won at least 27 games every year she played. In all, her teams went 113-20, never losing a league game.