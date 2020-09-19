Player of the Decade: Mariah Cooks possessed talent rarely seen in area

Player profile: Mariah Cooks Righetti F (2009-12) Averaged17.2 ppg, 10.7 rpg and 4.3 steals as JR

Averaged 21.7 ppg, 12 rpg in league play as SR

Named PAC 7 League MVP in 2012

Led Warriors to quarterfinals in CIF as SR

Averaged 22 points and 12.6 rebounds in CIF

Played four seasons at Washington State

Mariah Cooks had the athletic pedigree to be an excellent high school basketball player. She certainly made the most of it.

Cooks blossomed into a standout early in her Righetti High career and turned that into a long and accomplished spell at Washington State, where she played four years of basketball with the Cougars.

Cooks possessed a combination of tools rarely seen at the high school level. She had size at 6-foot-1, ball-handing skills, an ability to shoot and a passion for rebounding and defending.

Cooks' father, Adrian, played football at Fresno State and her brother Elijah Cooks is currently a standout receiver at Nevada.

When she arrived at Righetti High, Mariah Cooks quickly earned a spot on the varsity basketball squad with the Warriors, though she was equally skilled on the volleyball court as a middle blocker. Cooks was more of a role player through her first two years on Foster Road, averaging 8.6 points and 7.7 rebounds per game to earn All-League honorable mention recognition as a sophomore.