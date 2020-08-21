Player of the Decade: Molly Schlemer went from good at Righetti to great at Cal Poly

Molly Schlemer was a bit raw as a basketball player when she arrived at Righetti High School in 2006. By the time she left Righetti in 2010, Schlemer was one of the best players in the area.

By the time of her senior year at Cal Poly, Schlemer was one of the top post players in the Big West Conference.

Schlemer was a three-time letterwinner at Righetti and twice earned All-League recognition, but she was just barely beginning to tap into her potential.

The 6-foot-5 post player averaged 15 points and 8.3 rebounds a game in her final season with the Warriors. She also blocked 2.5 shots a game then. In her junior season, Schlemer averaged about 12 points, 8 rebounds and a block a game.

At the end of her career at Cal Poly, Schlemer was putting up stronger numbers against Division I competition. She started all 32 games for the Mustangs as a senior during the 2013-14 season, averaging 16.9 points and 10.1 rebounds a game, all in under 30 minutes a contest.

Schlemer is the second nominee for the Santa Maria Times' Player of the Decade award for girls basketball, joining the first, Erin Jenkins of Cabrillo High. The list of nominees is compiled by the sports staff at the Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News, which is polling current and former coaches and researching individual and team accolades. Players in graduating classes from 2010-2020 are eligible.

Current Righetti coach Desiree Hitch played alongside Schlemer when Hitch was a senior and Schlemer a freshman at Righetti.