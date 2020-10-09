Player of the Decade: Rylee Sager had durability and productivity during her days at Lompoc High

Player Profile: Rylee Sager Lompoc G (2012-16) Scored 1,104 points in four years

Added 727 rebounds, 344 assists, 342 steals

Two-time LPL MVP in basketball

Earned All-CIF honors in softball and basketball

Won three straight LPL titles in hoops

Played softball at Sacramento State

Just about every other Player of the Decade nominee claims basketball as their best sport. Actually, for most, basketball is their only sport.

Basketball was not the only sport for Rylee Sager. Was it her best sport? Perhaps, though she was also a softball, golf and cross country standout at Lompoc High. In fact, Sager earned Los Padres League MVP honors in both basketball and softball and would go on to play softball at Sacramento State.

Sager also landed All-CIF recognition in both basketball and softball, a feat not many athletes achieve. For her work on the hardwood, Sager is a Player of the Decade nominee.

+6 Where's Colten Adam? He's long snapping in Alabama That's right. Adam finds himself in a small Alabama town in the middle of a pandemic, waiting to play football. And Adam wouldn't change a thing. He's used to forging his own path to chase his football dreams.

The 5-foot-7 guard was a contributing player at Lompoc High as a freshman and an impact player every year thereafter. She was durable, playing in 107 games in four years, and productive, scoring 1,104 points in that span. But, unsurprisingly, Sager was a versatile basketball player just as she was a versatile athlete.

Sager was probably Lompoc's best scorer, defender and rebounder every time she stepped on the court. In addition to scoring over 1,100 points, she also secured over 700 rebounds, assisted on over 300 baskets and swiped more than 300 steals.