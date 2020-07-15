Player of the Decade: Toa Taua, Lavon Coleman, Caleb Thomas and Mike McCoy advance to regional semifinals

Vote today! Voting for the Northern Santa Barbara County semifinals in our Player of the Decade quest is now live. Here are the matchups: No. 1 Toa Taua vs. No. 5 Mike McCoy No. 2 Lavon Coleman vs. No. 3 Caleb Thomas.

The Northern Santa Barbara County semifinals are set.

There was one minor upset in the first round as the rest went to chalk.

The Santa Maria Times is conducting its first-ever Player of the Decade poll and the first-round matchups were released last week. The sports staff at the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News polled area coaches to determine a list of nominees from San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

Lompoc High players earned three of the eight Northern Santa Barbara County spots and two of those players have advanced to the next round.

Toa Taua and Lavon Coleman, two legendary running backs at Lompoc High, both won their first-round contests.

Ainuu Taua, a former LHS defensive lineman and the No. 4 seed, was upset by Santa Ynez' Mike McCoy the No. 5 seed.

Toa Taua was the No. 1 seed for Northern Santa Barbara County. Taua edged the No. 8 seed Fenton Will, a former St. Joseph High linebacker, 382-281 to advance.

Lavon Coleman, who starred with the Braves before playing running back at the University of Washington, also eased into the next round with a 260-151 win over Santa Ynez graduate Gabe Prendergast.