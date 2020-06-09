Player of the Decade: Toa Taua put together historic career at Lompoc High

Player Profile: Toa Taua Lompoc RB/LB (2014-17) 501 carries, 4,612 rushing yards

76 touchdowns in 47 games

193 career tackles (138 solo), 16 TFLs, 8.5 sacks, 2 INTs

Braves went 44-5 in four varsity seasons

Now starting RB at Nevada Has 1,679 yards rushing, 12 TDs in two seasons

Anyone who flips on Toa Taua's freshman highlight tape at Lompoc High will see a No. 35 in blue that does not look or play like a freshman.

Flip on Taua's senior highlight tape and you will see that same No. 35, with the signature hair flowing out of his helmet, and you will also see a man among boys.

That was Taua's career as a Brave.

He was varsity-level ready the moment he stepped on campus. In fact, Taua wasn't just ready to play on the varsity level his first year of high school, he was ready to star. Taua continued to develop at LHS and put together one of the most statistically impressive high school careers the area has ever seen.

Taua's first game in a Lompoc uniform was on Aug. 29, 2014, when he had eight tackles in a 20-13 win over Arroyo Grande. He topped 100 yards rushing against Morro Bay in his third game.

Taua, who played both ways for most of his first two seasons in Lompoc, went on to rack up 4,612 yards rushing in 47 career games. He carried the ball 501 times (averaging 9.2 yards per carry) and scored 73 rushing touchdowns. He scored 54 rushing touchdowns over his final two seasons alone.