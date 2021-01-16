You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Player of the Decade: Trevor Garcia, a homegrown hero on the diamond
0 comments
top story
Player of the Decade

Player of the Decade: Trevor Garcia, a homegrown hero on the diamond

Few players can match Trevor Garcia's résumé on the diamond.

Year after year, inning after inning, pitch after pitch, Garcia has produced for his hometown teams. Garcia starred at Southside Little League and Santa Maria Babe Ruth as a youngster.

He then took on a challenge at Santa Maria High, helping take a program he felt a connection with to new heights. 

Garcia was at the forefront as the Saints won a CIF Southern Section title in 2017. What's more, Garcia has continued to pitch in his hometown, becoming one of the top players on the Hancock College baseball team.

Garcia, a 2018 graduate of Santa Maria High, is our next Player of the Decade nominee. He joins Santa Ynez grad Zach Torra, former Righetti standout Troy Prober and Nipomo High's Jeff McNeil.

Garcia spent three seasons playing on the varsity team at Santa Maria High, the same school his father attended and the school most of his friends went to. When he joined the varsity team as a sophomore in 2016, Garcia instantly became one of the top performers on the squad. 

He was third on the team in hits that year as he batted .317 with 17 RBIs, 12 runs and eight doubles. The Saints went 14-13.

Garcia then upped his average up .330 the following year with 36 hits, 16 RBIs, 15 runs and 13 doubles. During Garcia's junior season, the Saints improved to 21-11 and put together perhaps the most memorable campaign in SMHS athletics this century. Santa Maria earned a wild card berth into the CIF playoffs and ran through the tournament, capturing the Division 6 title with a 9-0 win over Moreno Valley at UC Riverside. 

Garcia was a shortstop who could hit, easily one of the best position players in the Los Padres League during his tenure with the Saints. However, Garcia was even better on the mound.

Garcia pitched a complete game shutout in that championship game in 2017, giving Santa Maria High its first CIF title in baseball in over 60 years. He allowed just four hits while striking out seven.

"I can't let anything affect me out there and if I do I just have to let it go," Garcia once said of his mentality on the mound. "I've never really reacted much. I've always been kind of a calm guy and easygoing."

Garcia threw a no-hitter against Morro Bay as a sophomore, needing only 64 pitches to work his way through seven innings. He had a 14 strikeout game as a senior.  

Garcia also batted .398 that year with 33 hits, 27 RBIs, 10 doubles, three home runs and 27 runs scored. For his career, he compiled a .347 batting average with 95 hits, 54 runs, 60 RBIs, 31 doubles and three home runs to go along with being a durable ace on the mound.

Garcia is currently pitching at Hancock, with plans to return for another season after his sophomore year was wiped out due to the coronavirus pandemic. He was 5-0 with one save and a 2.95 ERA in 42.2 innings pitched when the 2020 season canceled.

The Times is polling current and former coaches to develop its list of nominees for Player of the Decade. A tournament-style voting contest will be held to determine the Player of the Decade. Readers will be able to vote online at santamariatimes.com; lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com. Players from Northern Santa Barbara County and Southern San Luis Obispo County whose final seasons where between 2009-10 and 2019-20 are eligible.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News