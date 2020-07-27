Player of the Decade Tuesday Update

Update - Tuesday 10:00 a.m.
Players
|Santa Maria Times
|Lompoc Record
|Santa Ynez Valley News
|Vote Totals
|Caleb Thomas
|391
|169
181
|741
|Mike McCoy
|277
|202
|290
|769
|Patrick Laird
|391
|26
|34
|451
|Nick Kimball
274
|77
|80
|431
|Total Votes
|1333
|474
585
|2392
Wow, what a difference a day makes!
With a big push of more than 500 new votes overnight, both races are looking pretty close. Santa Ynez' Mike McCoy took a slight lead over Caleb Thomas from Righetti, and Mission Prep's Patrick Laird made a big comeback to now lead Nipomo's Nick Kimball by 20 votes.
Share this story and the polls with your friends, family or booster clubs to help your favorite player make it over the top.
There is still plenty of time to vote so make sure you get your vote in!
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
