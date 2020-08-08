Protesters demand closure of ICE facilities, call for new Santa Maria leaders

About 30 protesters gathered Saturday for a march through Santa Maria that led to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office, where participants called for change in the treatment of the undocumented community, in local leadership and in the funding of local police.

The group, which gathered at 11 a.m. outside Kohl's on South Broadway, walked northward on Broadway, then turned on Betteravia Road toward the Santa Maria Police Department before heading south on Skyway Drive. Protesters then turned on Depot Street toward the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office at 740 Century St., which was closed for the day.

The action was not led by any single organization but included various community members with support from the Santa Maria Youth Abolitionists, said Santa Maria resident and protest attendee Chuy Caracoles.

"It's basically just members of the community," Caracoles said, looking at the individuals seated outside the doors of the facility with signs stating "Families belong together" and "Melt ICE."

Protests outside the ICE facility also took place on June 30 and July 15, with concerns about the facility stretching back several years. In 2014, over 1,000 people attended a City Council meeting with concerns about bringing the facility to Santa Maria, which the council ultimately approved.