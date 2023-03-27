Several Eastertime creations are on display at the Lompoc Public Library as part of a "Peeps Diorama" contest for the public to vote on.
Participants submitted a shoebox-sized diorama designed after a book, movie, TV show or place in Lompoc — starring none other than the colorful marshmallow treat Peeps candy.
Family friendly displays will be voted on by the public between now and March 29, for a chance at a “Peeple’s” Choice award.
Winners will be announced Thursday, March 30.
Dioramas should be picked up on March 31 as those not retrieved by April 1 will be thrown away.