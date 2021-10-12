Pumpkin patch season is up and running at U-Pick Blueberries in Santa Maria. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays to Sundays throughout October, the patch offers families access to hayrides and a petting zoo, and they can choose from pumpkins large and small to take home.
Residents pay a $10 parking fee to access all activities. The farm also offers special craft classes each weekend for an additional cost.
For more information about the pumpkin patch and upcoming weekend events, visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/upickblueberries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.