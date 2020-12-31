You are the owner of this article.
PVHS boys wrestling takes CIF championship
Pioneer Valley's boys wrestling team, with an assist, wins Division 2 title
Pioneer Valley wrestlers Eric Vera and Andy Ojeda practice for the CIF Masters competition.

The school across town also had some wrestling success in 2020 as Pioneer Valley's boys took their divisional title.

The Panthers edged Porterville Monache 183-181.5 at Madera South High School to win the CIF Central Section Division 2 championship in February. 

Jacob Velasquez, Giovanni Castaneda, Juan Orozco, Alejandro Zepeda and Vicente Wilson all had key finishes to help the Panthers claim the title. Andy Ojeda (134 pounds) and Eric Guerra (152) finished fourth in their weight classes. The Panthers' Adrian Salazar finished eighth at 160.

