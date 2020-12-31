PVHS boys wrestling takes CIF championship

The school across town also had some wrestling success in 2020 as Pioneer Valley's boys took their divisional title.

The Panthers edged Porterville Monache 183-181.5 at Madera South High School to win the CIF Central Section Division 2 championship in February.

Jacob Velasquez, Giovanni Castaneda, Juan Orozco, Alejandro Zepeda and Vicente Wilson all had key finishes to help the Panthers claim the title. Andy Ojeda (134 pounds) and Eric Guerra (152) finished fourth in their weight classes. The Panthers' Adrian Salazar finished eighth at 160.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.