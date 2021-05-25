022920RHSTrack11.JPG
Buy Now

Righetti's Ramses Valencia after running in the 300-meter dash for Righetti in 2020. Valencia is now the top sprinter on the Hancock track team.

Valencia, a Righetti grad, ran a PR of 10.95 in the 100 meters to qualify with the second fastest time and then went on to qualify sixth in the 200 at the Western State Conference prelims. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments