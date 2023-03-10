Landon Mabery filled up his stat line last week as he helped the Cabrillo baseball team win twice to move to 6-0 on the season.

Mabery went a combined 6-for-8 with four doubles, a triple, three RBIs and three runs scored. He is the Times area Player of the Week, as determined by voters, for the week ending March 4.

The Cabrillo baseball team has since moved to 8-0 during the non-league campaign.

Mabery won out in a field of seven candidates by garnering 367 votes. Hancock College freshman softball pitcher Danica Black finished second with 135.

Black pitched a complete game as Hancock won 10-4 in the opener of a Bulldogs non-conference doubleheader sweep at Citrus March 11.

Here is a rundown on the rest of the field, with the candidates' accomplishments.

Vince Casey, Santa Ynez track

Casey finished second in the boys triple jump with a best of 40 feet, 4.25 inches, third in the long jump at 19-9 and ran the lead-off leg for the Pirates 4x200 relay team that won in 1 minute, 37.25 seconds at the Atascadero Memorial in Atascadero Saturday.

Caleb Cassidy, Santa Ynez baseball

Cassidy went a total of 6-for-9 over two non-league games with a double and three RBIs as the Pirates rallied to tie Pioneer Valley 6-6 in 10 innings that Friday after trailing 6-0 going into the top of the sixth in regulation then won 8-1 at Bishop Diego the next day.

Tounde Yessoufou, St. Joseph boys basketball

The sophomore wing poured in 29 points as the No. 3 Knights won 87-76 at No. 2 San Ramon Daugherty Valley to move into the Northern California Regional final in the Open Division of the CIF state playoffs.

St. Joseph beat No. 1 Modesto Christian 72-58 Tuesday night to win the regional championship and will face Studio City Harvard-Westlake Saturday night at Golden 1 Arena in Sacramento for the Open Division state championship.

Julius Price, St. Joseph boys basketball

The freshman guard dropped in 28 points in the regional semi at Daugherty Valley.

Nick Brown, Hancock College baseball

Brown stifled the Moorpark hitters with a six-hit complete game as the Bulldogs won 6-0 at Hancock's John Osborne Field Saturday to move to 5-0 in the Western State Conference North Division.

Cuesta took the first two games of the teams' three-game series this week to drop Hancock to 5-2 in the WSC North.