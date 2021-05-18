Reann Booker.jpg

Righetti's Reann Booker won the 400, 200 and 4x100 relay on Saturday at the county track championships.

The senior had a big day at the county championships on Saturday. 

Booker helped the Warriors win the 4x100 and 4x400 relay before she won the open 400-meter run and the 200.

