Recreation programs expand during pandemic despite severe revenue loss

After the COVID-19 shutdown one year ago, Santa Maria's Recreation and Parks Department saw revenue losses in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, leaving staff wondering how crucial community programs would be funded.

Although revenue remains almost nonexistent, even now, the department has found creative ways to continue serving the community with several new, COVID-safe programs over the past year.

In a presentation to the Santa Maria City Council on Tuesday, Recreation and Parks Director Alex Posada said the department usually receives programming revenue of around $265,000. Since the new fiscal year began in July, overall department revenue from programming and additional funds from the city's General Fund is down about $290,000.

"This past year we’ve been unable to put anything out there that is marketable, as far as charging a fee goes. We’re hearing a lot from residents that they can’t afford to pay a fee right now, or that’s not a priority for them," Posada said.

While youth and teen programs are usually free, adult programs like lap swimming cannot operate without some sort of fee, he said.

Only 4% of the department's total funding comes from fees, with the majority subsidized by the city's General Fund, which also is recovering from severe pandemic-induced revenue losses.