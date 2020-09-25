Regal Edwards theaters in Santa Maria could reopen Tuesday

Santa Maria movie lovers may once again be able to see new releases on the big screen as soon as next week, with Regal Edwards theaters in Santa Maria permitted to reopen Tuesday if the county continues to report low COVID-19 rates.

The county is currently in the state's most restrictive reopening phase, the purple tier, and must advance into the red tier to resume limited indoor operations for movie theaters and other sectors.

In order to advance, the county must meet COVID-19 case metrics and positivity metrics of the red tier for two straight weeks, with a COVID-19 "report card" provided to the county each week.

As of Tuesday, the county had met red tier metrics for one week, and will find out this coming Tuesday if they have done so for a second week.

On Friday, county Public Health officials said that case numbers so far have left them feeling optimistic that the county will be able to advance next week.

"Our numbers are very promising," said Van Do-Reynoso, Santa Barbara County Public Health director.

Regal Cinemas officials declined to share any reopening details until the county receives its metrics report on Tuesday.

Under state guidelines, indoor movie theater capacity must be limited to 25%, or 100 people, in the red tier. Regal Cinemas also has released its own company safety measures for all theaters, in addition to individual state sector requirements.