Regal Edwards theaters in Santa Maria could reopen Tuesday

Santa Maria movie lovers may once again be able to see new releases on the big screen as soon as next week, with Regal Edwards theaters in Santa Maria permitted to reopen Tuesday if the county continues to report low COVID-19 rates.
The county is currently in the state's most restrictive reopening phase, the purple tier, and must advance into the red tier to resume limited indoor operations for movie theaters and other sectors.
In order to advance, the county must meet COVID-19 case metrics and positivity metrics of the red tier for two straight weeks, with a COVID-19 "report card" provided to the county each week.
As of Tuesday, the county had met red tier metrics for one week, and will find out this coming Tuesday if they have done so for a second week.
On Friday, county Public Health officials said that case numbers so far have left them feeling optimistic that the county will be able to advance next week.
"Our numbers are very promising," said Van Do-Reynoso, Santa Barbara County Public Health director.
Regal Cinemas officials declined to share any reopening details until the county receives its metrics report on Tuesday.
Under state guidelines, indoor movie theater capacity must be limited to 25%, or 100 people, in the red tier. Regal Cinemas also has released its own company safety measures for all theaters, in addition to individual state sector requirements.
According to Regal guidelines, all employees will be required to wear masks and undergo a health screening upon arrival at work. Patrons also will be required to wear masks in both the lobby and auditorium, except when eating or drinking while seated.
Additionally, Regal's reservation system will maintain two empty seats between groups to allow for social distancing. Both reservations and ordering from the concession stand can be completed ahead of time on the Regal app to limit contact.
"I'm excited for it. We'll definitely be going," said Adriana, a local resident shopping at the Town Center with her family on Friday. She added that she is eager to see new movies that haven't been released on streaming.
Other sectors permitted to resume limited indoor operations in the red tier include restaurants, places of worship, gyms, museums and personal care services including tattoo and piercing services.
The Santa Maria Town Center, which holds one of the two Regal locations, was permitted to reopen on Aug. 31 following the announcement of the state's COVID-19 tier system, with 50 of their 64 businesses now opened.
Both Regal Edwards locations in Santa Maria have been closed since March. Drive-in theaters, however, were permitted to reopen earlier, with the Hi-Way Drive-In on Santa Maria Way reopening with modifications in early September.
Regal Edwards theaters in Santa Maria are located inside the Town Center at 371 Town Center East and at 1521 S. Bradley Road.
