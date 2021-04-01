Righetti football: Warriors, last area team to start, have talent, depth and confidence this spring

Righetti Spring Football Schedule Friday, April 2: vs. Paso Robles, 6 p.m. Friday, April 9: vs. San Luis Obispo, 6 p.m. Friday, April 16: vs. St. Joseph, 6 p.m. Friday, April 23: @Arroyo Grande, 7 p.m. Friday, April 30: @Templeton, 7 p.m.

Righetti will be the last of the area teams to kick off its football season this spring.

The Warriors, who were set to start their season March 19 at Arroyo Grande, host Paso Robles Friday night in their first game of a unique spring season. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m.

Righetti's original initial game was postponed on March 16 after multiple COVID-19 cases were discovered within the program. A mandatory 10-day quarantine was instituted, forcing Righetti to scramble its schedule and postpone its first two games.

Santa Maria High was the only Santa Maria Joint Union High School to start its season on time. Pioneer Valley went into quarantine shortly after Righetti and started its season Wednesday night with a win over Mission Prep. Santa Maria started its season March 19 with a win at Morro Bay.

The first home game for SMJUHSD was the Pioneer Valley game this week. Santa Maria will have its first home game Friday night at 6 p.m. against Atascadero.

Righetti went 7-4 last year, a solid record that belies its 6-0 start.