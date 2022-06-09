Sweating under purple caps and gowns beneath a blazing sun in a cloudless sky, more than 600 Righetti High School seniors received their diplomas Thursday afternoon in the football stadium.
About 660 students were eligible to graduate, according to the commencement program.
The grandstand and visitors bleachers were packed with parents, family and friends, spilling out onto the surrounding grass and lining the short fence around the track to hear students speak and sing.
Class President Edwin Muñoz and Future Farmers of America President Kiyana Brown welcomed the graduates and spectators with alternating comments that included a little friendly ribbing.
“Wherever you go after today, remember that will not be where you end up,” Muñoz advised the graduates, noting that “life is full of adventures.”
“Live free and lively, as if every moment is your last,” Brown added.
Valedictorian Shennylee Cadiz noted the students made it through to graduation amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting Zoom classes, and she said all of the graduates have the potential to reach the same successes in life.
“Valedictorian is just a title,” Cadiz told the graduates. “I may have gained rank one in this class, but I am no different than any one of you in that I have passions and dreams.
‘If I have learned one thing in these past few years, people have different paths and succeed in different ways,” she continued. “It may take others longer to achieve the same goals, but it doesn’t make one less special or congratulatory than the other.
“A C-average student may be more successful than an A-average student in the future. Your high school career does not define your success in life.”
Cadiz also told students “that you can turn your life around any time you want with hard work, dedication and patience.”
She added, “We are the future, we make our own decisions, and we are in charge of our own lives.”
Student speaker Tia Peterson said she underestimated the word “Warrior,” the school’s mascot but now understands it better.
“‘Warriors’ is the perfect way to describe this audience that stands before me,” Peterson said.
“As the Class of 2022, we pushed, shoved and Zoomed, and yet we battled our way here today,” she continued, noting graduates will go many different ways. “No matter what we choose, there will always be challenges. Yes, I know, it’s cheesy, but what I’m asking from each of you here today is to come face to face with challenges, hold your head high, and open your heart and mind and continue to fight.”
Principal Ted Lyon said while prior speakers focused on challenges, he wanted to focus on how the class finished up, noting it racked up nearly $850,000 in scholarships; nearly a fourth of the class has been accepted to four-year universities; 240 students have committed to attending Hancock College; and 12 students have committed to four U.S. military branches.
He noted the Class of 2022 made its mark with two state FFA championship teams and several finalists at state competition; the football, girls water polo team and boys golf each won CIF titles; a senior swimmer was a CIF champion; two senior wrestlers and the baseball team were state runners-up.