Righetti thankful ahead of game against rival St. Joseph

Righetti senior Kidasi Nepa has one thought about playing rival St. Joseph in Friday night's football game.

"Really, we're just blessed to have this opportunity to play," Nepa said during Wednesday's practice. "We didn't think we'd be here a year ago, so just to be here is amazing. I mean, there are emotions, but it's more of a thankful feeling."

For much of the last year, doubt and uncertainty surrounded the high school football season. Even in March, when the season was finally beginning, Righetti ran into another major obstacle when COVID-19 testing discovered an outbreak within the program. The team was forced into a 10-day quarantine just days before its season was set to begin.

That resulted in a two-week delay.

Now, the Warriors and Knights are all set to play Friday night at Righetti. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. In-person attendance is limited to players immediate family members. The game will be streamed live on santamariatimes.com/live.

"We've handled it so well," Nepa said of the team's obstacles. "Honestly, we just meshed way better and this brought us closer. These guys are my brothers and we've felt we had a good team for a very long time, we just haven't had the opportunity. Now we've got the opportunity so we've got to take advantage because it's a five-game season."

Righetti enters the game 2-0 on the season after a 34-7 win over Paso Robles and a 28-0 win over San Luis Obispo. St. Joseph is 4-0 on the season, outscoring its opponents 168-20.

It will mark the first varsity start against St. Joseph for junior quarterback Joaquin Cuevas, who's played well in the Warriors' two wins.