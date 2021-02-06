Righetti's Rayann Booker signs with Cal State Fullerton

Righetti senior Rayann Booker will take her considerable sprinting talents to Cal State Fullerton.

Booker signed with the Titans for a track scholarship Saturday during a ceremony at the Righetti gymnasium.

“I chose Cal State Fullerton because I like the Los Angeles area and I have relatives there,” said Booker. She won the PAC 8 League girls 100 and 200 championships as a Righetti freshman in 2018 then repeated as a sophomore the next year.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic-caused restrictions, attendance at the signing was down from what it would likely have been. Booker’s parents, Ryan and Teri, were there, however.

“We’re happy (Rayann) is going to Cal State Fullerton,” Ryan Booker said.

“She’ll be going to the same college as her sister,” said Teri.

Reann Booker is Rayann’s twin sister. Both have had decorated track careers at Righetti.

Reann Booker was at the signing ceremony. “She’s been injured. She doesn’t have a scholarship yet,” said Mike Pope, Righetti’s sprint coach who has been working with the twins since their youth club track days.

“We’re working on getting (Reann) a track scholarship. She’ll get one.”

Rayann Booker ran the second leg and Reann Booker anchored for the two-time league champion Righetti 4x100 girls relay team. That foursome made it to the 2019 CIF Central Section Finals.

Reann Booker is the reigning Santa Barbara County girls 100 and 200 champion, taking both races at the County meet in 2019.

The Righetti coaching staff held Rayann Booker out of that meet. Rayann Booker won the County girls 100 and 200 championships in 2018. Rayann ran the second leg and Reann anchored as the Righetti girls 4x100 relay squad won the 2018 County title.