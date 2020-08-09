Ronald Dale Reid was born July 23, 1934 in Santa Barbara, California. He passed away peacefully on August 5, 2020, with family by his side.
Ron was raised in Santa Barbara with his brother and attended Santa Barbara High School. He married Rose Bazzi in 1961, and they moved to Lompoc where he started his career as a firefighter with Santa Barbara County and transferred to Lompoc Fire Department shortly thereafter. Ron progressed through the Lompoc Fire Department in his 32-year career to eventually become Fire Chief until he retired in 1993.
He was highly involved in the community over the years participating in the Rotary Club, Lompoc Hospital Foundation, Kiwanis, Teaching Fire Science at Allan Hancock College and participated in many civic meetings between the city and Vandenberg, AFB.
His wife Rose of 57 years and his mother Lucie B. Carrillo preceded him in death.
He is survived by son Michael Reid, daughter Debra Bazzi-Craig (Larry), brother Raymond Fisher (Virginia) and his niece Christine Fisher as well as many other well-loved nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ron was well known in the community and deeply appreciated all the friends and "family" he made over the years. He was a strong yet gentle man that would help anyone who needed it and will be greatly missed by many people.
His family wish to thank Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, Dr. Thomas Woliver, Dr. Ben Wilkinson, Dr. Donna Walker and Leslie Kelly, RN. A special thank you from his family to his care givers Margo Figueroa and Karla DeRutte for their unlimited compassion and care.
Due to COVID restrictions, private interment will happen at Lompoc Evergreen Cemetery. A celebration of his life will happen at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Lompoc Valley Historical Society P.O. Box 88, Lompoc, CA 93438.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!