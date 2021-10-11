Righetti quarterback Braden Claborn and St. Joseph golfer Bella Aldridge were named Athletes of the Week at Monday's Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table luncheon.

Claborn won the Male Athlete of the Week honor after leading Righetti to a 20-6 win over rival Pioneer Valley in the 'Battle for the Helmet' game.

Aldridge was named the Female Athlete of the Week after earning a pair of medalist honors in two Mountain League duals last week against Paso Robles. Aldridge shot a 43 on Wednesday to earn co-medalist honors after she shot a 44 to earn medalist honors in a win over the Bearcats on Oct. 5.

Claborn threw a touchdown and ran for another in a win over his former school. He threw for 129 yards and led the Warriors with 64 rushing yards.

"I was going into the game with a lot of confidence," Claborn said. "Nipomo was my first game back (from injury). I played at PV my freshman year, I just wanted to beat my boys. I think all of us came into that game with a lot of confidence."

Claborn missed the middle part of the season with a broken collarbone. The Warriors host Arroyo Grande in another Mountain League game Friday.

"They're a very good football team with great athletes," Claborn said of the upcoming game against Arroyo Grande. "They have a very good defense, but I think we have the athletes to beat them. If our defense can hold them -- they've got a great running back and good athletes on offense -- I think we can come out on top."

Aldridge had no idea she was going to be named Athlete of the Week Monday.

"I was kind of nervous because I found out five minutes before that I was even coming here," she said. "It's fun, it's good. I've had a few rough matches. I have been practicing a lot and getting back with my swing coach, it's all really helping."

The Knights have a set of duals against Mountain League leader Arroyo Grande this week before starting CIF qualifying next week. St. Joseph won the CIF Central Section Division 2 title in the spring when Aldridge led the Knights with a score of 85 in June. The Knights are pretty deep again this year with Aldridge, Kaitlyn Nuñez, Macie Taylor and Annie Heybl leading the way.

"I love playing with them. They're not just out there to hit the ball around," Aldridge said. "They're out there to be better and I love that they always encourage me or give me tips on things to work on. We're always pushing each other."

St. Joseph

Tom Mott introduced football players Erick Santillan, Malakai Langley and Carter Vargas. Langley topped 180 rushing yards and had two scores in the 39-21 win over Arroyo Grande last week. Vargas also had two touchdowns and topped the 100-yard mark.

Golf coach Jim Fosdick introduced Aldridge and Taylor.

Righetti

Assistant football coach Buddy Garcia brought along Claborn, Gilberto Chavez and Richie Cardenas.

"Every game he is starting to progress and I really feel like he had his coming out party this last weekend," Garcia said of Claborn.

Valley Christian

VCA football coach and athletic director Pete Fortier brought a trio of sophomores after their 60-0 win over Coastal Christian Saturday: Jacob Sanders, Matthew Mikkelson and Noah List.

Pioneer Valley

Anthony Morales and John Ruiz brought along Jose Gutierrez from the PVHS football team, Jazmyn Molina from the girls volleyball team and Meghan Contreras from the girls golf team.

Santa Maria

Athletic director Dan Ellington spoke for volleyball players Maria Pacheco and Sara Gutierrez. Football coach Albert Mendoza introduced football player Joseph Villalobos.

"Joseph is a two-way player for us, on the offensive and defensive lines," Mendoza said of Villalobos. "I never have to worry about him, he's a great student. One of the best attributes any athlete can have is availability. And Joseph is always there. He's a junior so we're excited to have him back next year."

Lompoc

Athletic director Claudia Terrones brought along football standouts Andy Rodriguez and Rudy Elizondo as well as volleyball player Serena Battle. A trio from the girls golf team attended the luncheon: Teagan Thompson, Avary Montgomery and Aunyce Deluna.

Cabrillo

AD Gary West had some fun with the football teams from Cabrillo and Lompoc both having noteworthy losing streaks. Lompoc's streak, now at four games, is much longer than Cabrillo's four-year losing streak.

"It's funny to hear Claudia complaining about four losses in a row," West said. "...We can talk later."

West then introduced football players Ty Jacobson and Robert Rojas.

"If we had 22 of these guys, we wouldn't lose a game," West said of the two who lead the team in tackles.

West also brought girls golfers Isabel Johnson and Jocelyn Jennings and girls volleyball players Alina Terrones and Zoe Santos.

Not in attendance at Monday's luncheon were Sana Ynez, Orcutt Academy and Hancock College.