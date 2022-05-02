It was a St. Joseph sweep at Monday's luncheon.

St. Joseph volleyball player Gavin Galanski and Knights swimmer Claire Tuggle were named the Athletes of the Week at the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table.

Galanski has been the Knights' top attacking player on a team that rolled to the Ocean League championship this year. The Knights went 3-0 last week, with wins over Orcutt Academy, Arroyo Grande and Paso Robles.

St. Joseph went 14-0 in league play and entered the playoffs 27-7 on the season. The Knights host Morro Bay in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division 2 playoffs Tuesday. They are the No. 2 seed in the division.

Galanski and the Knights may have a few rematches looming in the playoffs as Arroyo Grande and Nipomo, which finished second in the league, are on their side of the playoff bracket. If Nipomo and St. Joseph win their first-round matches the Knights would host the Titans in the quarterfinals later this week.

Galanski, a sophomore, had 21 kills, eight digs and a block in the 3-2 win over Arroyo Grande. In the win over Paso Robles, he had 11 kills, 12 digs and four aces.

"I was really surprised to be Athlete of the Week," Galanski said. "I don't really hear of many volleyball players winning awards like that. It's really a surprise."

Galanski is the first boys volleyball player to earn the award this year.

Galanski also starred for the St. Joseph water polo team in the fall, earning Ocean League Goalie of the Year honors. Volleyball may be Galanski's best sport. He also plays basketball.

"I love volleyball," he said. "Ever since I joined a club team, it made me love the sport even more. The players are better at the club level and it's really difficult, it's made me love the sport that much more."

The team at St. Joseph has grown a lot this year, as the players have "broken their own boundaries," Galanski said.

On the playoffs, Galanski said he's "super excited."

"I expect us to go to the semis and maybe face A.G. again. Then we'll go from there," Galanski said.

Tuggle is one of the top young swimmers in the state. She qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials ahead of the 2020 Summer Games and has signed to swim for the University of Virginia.

She set school records in the 50 free and 200 IM at the Ocean League Finals last week. She'll hope to swim in the CIF State Meet later this month.

Winning the region's Athlete of the Week award is a good change of pace for the elite swimmer.

"It's really cool. Most of my accomplishments are not like local things, so people around me don't really know what's going on with my swimming," Tuggle said. "So when stuff is local, it's nice for the people to understand it more. It means just as much as any award I've won."

Tuggle grew up in Clovis and attended Clovis North before moving to the Central Coast. She now swims for the Santa Maria Swim Club and pops in from time to time to swim with the Knights.

"I approach it the same way I would approach any other meet I go to," Tuggle said of competing for her high school. "I don't stress about it, I have fun with it and hang out with the team. It's the same as any other meet."

Tuggle qualified for the state meet as a freshman and has volunteered at the state meet held in Clovis while she was in middle school. Tuggle won the 500 freestyle and finished second in the 200 free at the 2019 CIF State Meet when she was a freshman at Clovis North High School.

"I am family friends with the Clovis coaches and stuff so it's going to be very weird going back there. I'm really excited," Tuggle said. "I'll get to see the coaches I've known for years and all the girls I used to train with."

Tuggle admitted she's not a fan of short-course swimming, a major difference between high school swimming and elite national and international competitions.

"I'm definitely a long-course swimmer," Tuggle said. "I'm not very good at walls so when I get into a short course pool, it's a little iffy."

Tuggle says she'll swim the 200 and 500-yard freestyles at CIF and hopes to make state in those events.

There's one final Round Table luncheon set for May 9. The Round Table will hold its annual awards banquet on May 18.

St. Joseph

Joining Galanski at the Round Table for the boys volleyball team were Knights Caedin Hamilton and Lucas Mayes. They host Morro Bay Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the first round of the playoffs.

Also from the swim team were David Vidor, a senior basketball player who's come out for the swim team, allowing the other members of the team to compete in the relays after they were short-handed. Freshman Max Tuggle, Claire's younger brother and a promising young swimmer himself, also attended Monday's luncheon.

Valley Christian Academy

Baseball coach Pete Fortier brought four of his seniors to their final Round Table luncheon. They are Caleb Young, Josiah Heller, Angel Paredes and Thomas Jameson.

The Lions host Oxnard Hueneme in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 7 playoffs on Friday at 3:15 p.m.

Santa Maria

Athletic director Dan Ellington brought swimmers Kiana Cruz, Isabella Alvarez, Miguel Perez-Hernandez and Santiago Garcia-Mendez to Monday's luncheon. Ellington noted the Saints finished ahead of rival Pioneer Valley at the Ocean League Finals last week.

Pioneer Valley

Athletic director Anthony Morales brought two softball standouts in freshmen Mila Dolores and Adriana Padilla. Morales noted that the Panthers swept the Saints in two softball games last week, though he didn't feel the need to notify the crowd of what the scores were in a display of sportsmanship.

Dolores went 2-for-3 with three runs and an RBI in a win over the Saints last week and Padilla went 3-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs with two doubles in the same win. Padilla threw six innings and struck out six as well.

Morales also introduced track standouts Makayla Gonzalez and Valeria Nunez from the girls team and Eric Cruz and Adam Pirkl from the boys team, as well as top volleyball player Ivan Hernandez. The Panthers volleyball team will play at Madera in the first round of the CIF-CS Div. 2 playoffs Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Lompoc

Dick Barrett brought an impressive group of Braves to Monday's luncheon. Barrett noted the Braves' hardships at the Channel League Finals in track, with star sprinter Sheldon Canley Jr. pulling a hamstring on his leg of the 4x100 relay and things going downhill from there.

Barrett introduced softball players Avary Montgomery and Barbara Matzie. The Braves earned the No. 2 seed out of the Channel League this season and have won 21 games this year. They play at Garden Grove Santiago in the first round of the playoffs Thursday.

Top throwers on the track teams Julie Gonzalez and Rodriguez Duarte were honored, as well as Anthony Alonzo, who stepped up to win the 100-meter dash at the Channel League Finals last week.

Hancock

Softball coach Scia Maumausolo introduced her large group of All-Conference players in Xchelle Glidewell, Maddie Gamble, Antoinette Terrones, Abigail Salazar, Mya Mendoza and Briana Munoz.

Cabrillo

Michelle Poquette, who coached the boys volleyball team this year for the Conqs, brought golfers Julian Reagan and Tristan Sarot and track and field standouts Brianna Miller and Emilia Delfin, who both qualified for the CIF Southern Section Div. 4 meet at Estancia High School. Poquette also introduced volleyball players Carlin Durrett and Evan McGahey.