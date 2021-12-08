Lompoc was hanging around in Tuesday night's non-league girls soccer match at St. Joseph.

Then Zorah Coulibaly did what she does.

The St. Joseph junior scored two quick goals with about 15 minutes left in the match and the Knights scored a 3-0 win over the Braves in Orcutt.

Coulibaly now has eight goals in four games this season and the Knights are off to a 4-1 start. St. Joseph is set to play Fresno McLane at the tournament in Madera on Friday. The Knights will also play Fresno Washington Union in Madera in the tournament that runs through the weekend.

Izzy Ruiz scored in the 28th minute to give St. Joseph a first-half lead over Lompoc, but the Braves' defense was able to stymie the Knights for much of the second half.

Then Coulibaly struck, scoring a lightning quick goal with about 18 minutes left in the match to give St. Joseph a 2-0 lead. Coulibaly then attacked again, scoring another goal two minutes later to give the Knights an insurmountable lead. Coulibaly used her pace and strength to fight off multiple defenders on each of her goals, scoring from tight angles on goal.

Lompoc fell to 1-3-3 on the season with the loss. The Braves are set to play host to Pioneer Valley (0-7) on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Boys soccer

Pioneer Valley 3, Atascadero 0

Jared Moreno scored in the 30th minute and Sebastian Aquino added two goals, one in the 40th minute and another in the 61st minute.

The Panthers are now 7-1 on the season and host Lompoc Thursday.

Lompoc 2, St. Joseph 0

Lompoc boys soccer beat St. Joseph 2-0 on Dec. 7.

Erick Jimenez scored off an assist from Benny Nicolas and Pablo Resindez scored with an assist from Enrique Velasquez.

Lompoc plays at Pioneer Valley Thursday at 6 p.m.

Santa Ynez 4, Righetti 1

Leonel Valencia and Bryan Garcia each scored two goals for the Pirates and Aiden Tapia had one assist.

Girls basketball

Nipomo 42, Cabrillo 0

Titans improved to 6-1 Tuesday night as Allyson Cramer scored 9 points and Honnalee Kennedy added 8.

Lompoc 69, Pioneer Valley 30

Lompoc was led by Mallory Branum who had 21 points, five assists, six rebounds and six steals.

Cierra Bailey finished with 20 points and eight rebounds and Cheyanne Cordova added 16 points and eight assists.

St. Joseph 55, Morro Bay 30

The Knights were led by junior Candace Kpetikou, who had 17 points and nine rebounds in the win at Morro Bay.

Avary Cain, a sophomore, had 15 points, five rebounds and three steals. Kai Oani added nine points.

St. Joseph hosts Bakersfield Centennial Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in its next game.

Valley Christian 52, Shandon 34

Jenna Mason led the Lions with 17 points, 10 rebounds, seven blocks and six steals. Miley DeBernardi added 14 points as the Lions won their Coast Valley League opener and improved to 3-1 on the season.

VCA plays at Maricopa in another CVL game on Friday night.

Boys basketball

Orcutt Academy 71, Coast Union 21

Trenton Buzard scored 31 points for the Spartans and Michael Bloodworth added nine.

Girls water polo

Santa Ynez 15, Cate 1

Lily Mazza had seven goals, four assists and seven steals, Sydney Gills had two goals, an assist and two steals and Jordan Gann and Haylee Fox both had two goals for Santa Ynez. Jessi Rae Flynn had nine saves and an assist.

The Pirates now have a record of 8-3.