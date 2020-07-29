Route 1 Farmers Market to celebrate 'Farmers Market Week' with live music, vendors
0 comments

Route 1 Farmers Market to celebrate 'Farmers Market Week' with live music, vendors

  • Updated
  • 0

The Route 1 Farmers Market, which is held each Sunday in Vandenberg Village, will join markets across the country, beginning this weekend, in celebrating National Farmers Market Week from Aug. 2 through 8.

The Route 1 Farmers Market, which takes place at 3745 Constellation Road, will kick off its festivities on Sunday, Aug. 2, with live music from Lompoc guitarist Jacob Cole. Additionally, the Feed My Seoul food truck will be on site, alongside several other vendors offering various items.

Read the full story here. 

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News