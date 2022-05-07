Coming-of-age films are nothing new. Many offer bland, generic characters dreaming of a better life away from their small-town home only to realize that’s actually the place they love most. At least that’s the Hallmark Channel setup.
Audiences also often get raunchy teen comedies starring up-and-coming actors who are at least 10 years older than the characters they are playing, finding themselves in situations that defy logic for the sake of laughs.
More memorable films like “The Goonies” offer a lasting character ensemble working through the same impending obstacles while conflict arises from their clashing personalities and histories.
“Rumspringa” is a German art house film depicting a similar tale set against vastly different circumstances. It focuses on Jacob, a young man from the Pennsylvania Amish country figuring out if the Amish life is really for him.
The tradition was previously depicted in the 2008 film “SexDrive” where the characters encounter an entire farmstead filled with Amish youth engaged in raucous debauchery.
“Rumspringa” is not a debased teen comedy. It is listed as a comedy on Netflix, but it explores the decidedly difficult task of choosing one’s faith and heritage versus choosing the somewhat faithless modern culture.
Jacob travels to Germany — the fatherland — on his father’s recommendation to search for his extended family among his Mennonite brethren. He loses his rucksack which contains his family’s Bible and spends part of the movie trying to find it.
He connects with a college fraternity brother named Alf, an architecture student who himself is uncertain about his life choices; Jacob initially leans toward Alf who is initially seen on a beer run sporting simple clothes, suspenders, an Amish beard and straw hat.
They eventually become friends, each trying to teach the other about their own culture and both undergo interesting arcs. Jacob wrestles with some of the things he does to earn his keep, and Alf wrestles with his distant father’s expectations.
The movie is beautifully shot, catching many incredible views of Berlin’s outskirts — though it doesn’t seem Berlin was an actual shooting location. There is also a heavy use of Dutch angles; the tilting movement works in some places but feels overused in others.
The sound and music are also interesting choices by director/co-writer Mira Thiel. Some of the music has a lo-fi lounge vibe that feels out of place during some scenes.
The dubbed voices often looks comical despite the tone of serious scenes; the majority of actors were German natives who could be seen running their lines in English while the dubbing doesn’t line up as exactly as it should.
The dialogue often comes across as stilted. Despite taking place in Berlin, Alf and a few other characters sound like Americans, with the dubbing seemingly done by a writer unfamiliar with how actual Americans speak. The lines are not non sequitur, but they feel unnatural.
Regardless, “Rumspringa“ is still entertaining and it takes its subject matter seriously. Jacob and Alf come across as real characters whose lives mirror each other throughout the plot. This is definitely something to watch if you’re in the mood for something different that still hits some familiar beats.