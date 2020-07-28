Running for a cause: Claudia Terrones, Lompoc High's athletic director, to cover 360 miles, one for each of her school's athletes

One day after receiving some sobering news, veteran Lompoc High School Athletic Director Claudia Terrones, an avid runner, went on her usual 6-mile run.
Only this time, “It felt different,” she said. “I was going about it a different way.”
On that July 4 run, “I decided I would run a mile for each of my athletes,” during her runs, Terrones said.
Terrones made that decision the morning after she found out the previous evening that, because of a spike in COVID-19 cases countywide, high school athletes in the Lompoc Unified School District would not be returning to campus July 6 for summer workouts as planned.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
