Running for a cause: Claudia Terrones, Lompoc High's athletic director, to cover 360 miles, one for each of her school's athletes
0 comments

Running for a cause: Claudia Terrones, Lompoc High's athletic director, to cover 360 miles, one for each of her school's athletes

  • 0
071520 Claudia Terrones 3.jpg
Buy Now

Lompoc High School Athletic Director Claudia Terrones begins her run from her home on East Oak Street in Lompoc. She is running 360 miles for LHS student-athletes.

One day after receiving some sobering news, veteran Lompoc High School Athletic Director Claudia Terrones, an avid runner, went on her usual 6-mile run.

Only this time, “It felt different,” she said. “I was going about it a different way.”

On that July 4 run, “I decided I would run a mile for each of my athletes,” during her runs, Terrones said.

Terrones made that decision the morning after she found out the previous evening that, because of a spike in COVID-19 cases countywide, high school athletes in the Lompoc Unified School District would not be returning to campus July 6 for summer workouts as planned.

Read the full story here. 

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News