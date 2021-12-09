Righetti’s Ryan Boivin celebrates after the Warriors beat Liberty to win the CIF Central Section Division 5 final on Nov. 26. Boivin has helped deliver the Warriors the program's first CIF championship and an appearance in a state title game.
Len Wood, Contributor
Righetti’s Ryan Boivin hangs on as Ridgeview players try to strip the ball during the CIF Central Section Division 5 semifinal on Nov. 19.
Boivin had two touchdowns and two fourth-down tackles in the Division 5 championship win against Madera Liberty two weeks ago. Boivin had two touchdown runs in the quarterfinal win over Coalinga, including a game-breaking 81-yarder. He also had a touchdown against Atascadero.
Boivin rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown in the 27-6 win over Bakersfield Ridgeview in the Central Section semifinals.
"This playoff run means so much, I love every single person on this team and I've never played with a better group of people," Boivin said after the semifinal win over Ridgeview. "I just want to spend as much time as I can on this field playing high school ball. It just means so much to me."
Boivin and the Warriors play at Atherton Sacred Heart Prep Saturday at 1 p.m. in the CIF State Division 5-A bowl game. The Warriors made the state playoffs after winning the Division 5 championship. They then beat Irvine Northwood 14-7 in Irvine, capturing the CIF State SoCal Division 5-A regional championship.
Righetti coach Tony Payne has called Boivin "the face of the franchise" even before the playoff run, seeing the potential in his senior captain for months.
"He's our dude, he's our leader," Payne says of Boivin. "He makes these guys feel like champions and he works harder than anybody else and he wants to win more than anybody else. He is my guy, he's our guy. He deserves this. A year full of adversity does not get to Ryan Boivin. He's never, ever going to quit."
This playoff run has come after a miserable regular season that saw the Warriors go 1-8.
Boivin said entering the postseason gave the team new life. After a grueling regular season, getting the No. 3 seed gave the squad a fresh start and the confidence they could compete with anybody in their division.
"Staying focused and getting everyone excited to play, that's what changed," Boivin said. "We really got dialed in and we really started trusting each other. I think there's a lot better football to come from us."
Boivin's stellar senior season came after a spring campaign where he didn't quite play to his potential. This fall and winter, though, Boivin has made every play for the Warriors.
"All the work and suffering that we went through together, the losing, there was nothing left but to win," Boivin said. "I'm just trying to do my job and I'm just grateful for the opportunity to even be here. I didn't get a chance to play that much last year and to be able to come out here with my family, my boys, it means everything to me. That drive, that hunger, knowing everybody has my back, that just makes me play a little harder."
