Righetti's Ryan Boivin carries the ball during Friday's game against St. Paul. The Swordsmen beat the Warriors 28-21.

While Vargas was rolling against St. Margaret's, Righetti senior Ryan Boivin was powering the Warrior offense against St. Paul. 

Boivin, or as coach Tony Payne calls him, 'the face of the franchise,' had 123 yards rushing and a touchdown against the Swordsmen. He piled up the rushing yards even though Righetti struggled to find consistency in the passing game with its starting quarterback out. 

