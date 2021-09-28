While Vargas was rolling against St. Margaret's, Righetti senior Ryan Boivin was powering the Warrior offense against St. Paul.
Boivin, or as coach Tony Payne calls him, 'the face of the franchise,' had 123 yards rushing and a touchdown against the Swordsmen. He piled up the rushing yards even though Righetti struggled to find consistency in the passing game with its starting quarterback out.
Ryan Boivin, Righetti RB/LB: 123 yards rushing, TD in 28-21 loss to Santa Fe Springs St. Paul.
