Over in the Santa Maria Valley, Righetti was powered by the senior Boivin, a bullish running back who powered his team to a CIF title. He had six rushing touchdowns in the four CIF Central Section Division 5 playoff games and finished with nine touchdowns on the season. His play became even more vital to the Warriors when they lost their starting quarterback to a torn ACL against Arroyo Grande.
Ryan Boivin, Righetti, SR RB: 900 yards rushing, 9 TDs.
