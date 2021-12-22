082721 LHS RHS FB 06.JPG

Righetti's Ryan Boivin carries the ball during the Aug. 27 game against Lompoc.

Over in the Santa Maria Valley, Righetti was powered by the senior Boivin, a bullish running back who powered his team to a CIF title. He had six rushing touchdowns in the four CIF Central Section Division 5 playoff games and finished with nine touchdowns on the season. His play became even more vital to the Warriors when they lost their starting quarterback to a torn ACL against Arroyo Grande. 

Ryan Boivin, Righetti, SR RB: 900 yards rushing, 9 TDs. 

