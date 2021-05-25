Ryan Lacaste.JPG
Orcutt Academy's Ryan Lacaste won the 200 medley relay, the 200 IM, the 100 backstroke and helped the Spartans win the 400 free relay as Orcutt Academy took the Ocean League title.

