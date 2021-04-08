Saints and Royals set to clash in big Ocean League showdown

Moments after he talked to his team following its 35-0 shellacking of Atascadero, Santa Maria football coach Dan Ellington had already turned his focus to Mission Prep.

Ellington knows how much of a challenge Mission Prep poses in Friday night's Ocean League showdown, even coming off a surprising loss to Pioneer Valley.

The Saints host Mission Prep Friday night in a game between two teams with matching 2-1 records. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m.

The Royals started the season with a 24-10 win over Nipomo and a 56-6 win over Atascadero before falling to Pioneer Valley in a rare Wednesday game on March 31. The capped a run of three games in the span of 11 days for Mission Prep, but that has resulted in extra time to prepare for a Santa Maria team that could easily be 3-0.

The Saints started their season with a 21-7 win at Morro Bay on March 19. They followed that up with a gut-wrenching loss at Nipomo on March 27. The Saints were up 14-6 with about 80 seconds left in that game. Nipomo scored a touchdown, missed the two-point try, recovered the ensuing onside kick, kicked the game-winning field and tacked on a pick-six as time expired for a 21-14 win.

Santa Maria did bounce back, scoring a rare shutout win in the 35-0 rout over Atascadero last Friday.

"We've got a big game next week against Mission Prep and it's going to be a fun one," Ellington said not long after beating Atascadero.

Ellington said the Saints are "going to have to play our best game of the year," to beat Mission Prep.