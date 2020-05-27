Salons, barbershops begin to reopen to eager Santa Barbara County residents

After Albert Licerio learned Tuesday that he could reopen Old Orcutt Barber Shop, he received a flood of calls from clients asking to schedule much-needed appointments.

Licerio and other local hairstylists received the go-ahead to open their shops in Santa Barbara County after Gov. Gavin Newsom granted permission to certain personal care salons in counties that have met state requirements.

"As we were doing the cleanup here and getting everything ready [Tuesday], I got a call from my attorney that, 'Yes, we’re reopening,'" Licerio said. "That was at noon, and I started getting calls at 2:10. There were 60 messages from people."

Licerio talked to his staff and decided to open Wednesday since they can meet sanitation, social distancing and mask-wearing requirements.

Under the county's public health order, customers and employees are required to wear masks throughout the duration of their service.

"The mask orders are not too bad," Licerio said. "We’re not doing any real face services, no beard shaves or anything like that. It’s another obstacle we’ll get by."

Clients lined up outside the barbershop Wednesday said they were happy to see it open again.

Resident Jerry Walsh said he has been a client of the salon for 20 years and was eager to get a haircut.

"I don’t have a lot of hair, but it still grows," he said.

For Orcutt residents Dinah and Charles Jordan, Wednesday was their first time visiting Old Orcutt Barber Shop, and they said they would like to come again.