051421 AG SJ 04.JPG
St. Joseph's Sam Bazunga defends during Friday's Mountain League game against Arroyo Grande. Bazunga has helped the Knights get off to a 20-1 start this season.

Bazunga had a productive week, scoring in double-digits in every game as the Knights went 5-0.

Bazunga had 14 points and nine boards against Bishop Diego on May 10. He had 13 points against Atascadero on May 11, 15 against Arroyo Grande on May 13 and 18 point and seven rebounds against the Eagles on May 14.

He closed out the week with his best game, with 24 points and 16 boards against Taft.

