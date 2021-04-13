You are the owner of this article.
Sammy Herrera, Santa Maria, SR RB
040921 MP SM football 16.JPG
Santa Maria’s Samuel Herrera runs away from Mission Prep’s Caden Elmerick.

Herrera's numbers were solid (22 carries for 118 yards) in the 16-7 win over Mission Prep, but, when given context, they're even better. Santa Maria has STRUGGLED to run the ball this season, in a big way.

So, to have Herrera make his debut and top 100 yards for the Saints is huge.

Santa Maria was able to eat up the clock, not press in the passing game and keep the Mission Prep offense off the field. Herrera should also give a boost to the Saints against Pioneer Valley on Friday.

