San Luis Obispo County high schools denied in bid to restart athletic activities

As high schools in neighboring Santa Barbara County prepare to resume athletic activities next week, San Luis Obispo County schools saw their bid to restart athletics denied Wednesday.

SLO County high school officials said the decision made by health officer Penny Borenstein's office was based on an interpretation of Gov. Gavin Newsom's reopening plan.

Officials said the governor's office has not included high school athletics in any of his reopening guidelines, leaving it up to local officials to interpret if and when schools can resume those activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I don't want to use the word anxious, but everybody is hoping that the state will provide us with guidelines so that we can begin," said Sam DeRose, Atascadero High School's athletic director.

In a statement released to parents Wednesday, Lucia Mar Unified School District superintendent Andy Stenson said he respects the county's decision.

"The Lucia Mar Board of Education, district leadership, and school site leadership are unanimous in the desire to return to limited, safe athletic conditioning as soon as possible," Stenson said in the statement. "We all understand the benefit to our students from being outdoors, exercising, and re-establishing routines and goals. Unfortunately, based on guidance from the California Department of Public Health, the County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department will not allow a return to athletics to SLO County Schools at this time.

"We respect their decision, and will continue to be in close contact with their offices with the hope of gaining permission to restart as soon as possible."