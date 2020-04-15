San Luis Obispo County, Port San Luis close more areas, restrict use at others

In response to the public’s failure to observe social distancing orders, both San Luis Obispo County and Port San Luis Harbor District officials have closed more recreation areas and restricted use in others.
Park visitors are not observing a safe 6 feet of physical distance from others that was instituted to limit the spread of COVID-19, said Nick Franco, County Parks director.
“While we would normally want people using our parks, we cannot allow visitors to use the parks in a way that jeopardizes the community’s health,” Franco said. “Your cooperation and respect for physical distancing will allow us to keep the remaining parks open in a limited capacity. Please be smart and think of your community’s safety before going to the park.”
In coordination with Port San Luis Harbor District, the county is closing Cave Landing Road and parking lot to vehicle access Thursday until further notice following reports of a recent large gathering that violated the emergency shelter-at-home order, he said.
The closure still will allow residents to hike to the beach on established trails if they can maintain 6 feet of distance from others, he said.
County Parks also has set vehicle limits until further notice at Lopez Lake and Santa Margarita Lake, Franco said.
Lopez Lake is limited to 320 vehicles, 50 of which may be trailers with boats, at any one time. Vehicles arriving after that capacity is reached will be turned away, he said.
Santa Margarita Lake is limited to 86 vehicles, 26 of which may be trailers with boats, and Los Osos Skate Park is closed until further notice.
County Parks may enact further restrictions at parks as the situation evolves or if residents do not adhere to physical distancing requirements at parks, Franco said.
Harbor, beach restrictions
Port San Luis Harbor District also has instituted additional measures on its properties, said Harbor Manager Andrea Lueker.
Because significant beach crowds have continued and beach parking on Front Street has been crowded, the district on Wednesday restricted the use of Avila, Fisherman’s and Olde Port beaches to walking for a short time — less than 1 hour.
People are not allowed to loiter or “set up” on the beaches — towels, chairs and blankets are not allowed — and social distancing will be enforced by lifeguards and Harbor Patrol officers.
The district previously closed the Sport Launch, Hoist No. 1 on Harford Pier and all of Avila Pier, and the district’s Avila Beach parking lot is closed between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Swings have been removed from Avila Beach, and the slide there is closed. Fire rings also have been removed from Olde Port Beach.
Water Taxi service is limited to one person per run for essential trips only. RV camping is still allowed but only for those with reservations; no new reservations are being taken.
Both Fat Cat’s Café and Mersea’s Restaurant remain open but only for take-out orders.
Lueker said Harbor District officials are discouraging discretionary travel and encouraging people to limit outdoor recreation to only their immediate neighborhoods.
For COVID-19 updates in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at 805-788-2903 or the staffed phone assistance center between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at 805-543-2444.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.