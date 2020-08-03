Santa Barbara County animal agencies join ‘Clear the Shelters’ campaign

Animal Shelters throughout Santa Barbara County have joined NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ “Clear the Shelters” 2020 pet adoption campaign that will run the entire month of August.
Shelters are offering special incentives to induce individuals and families to adopt a shelter pet, said a spokesman for the County Division of Animal Services.
To continue the practice of social distancing, some organizations will feature weekly virtual pet adoptions, with adoption counselors standing by, and make it easier to make online donations to participating shelters and rescue groups.
Read the full story here.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times.
