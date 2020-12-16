Santa Barbara County confirms 196 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths Wednesday

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported an additional 196 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with three deaths as a result of the virus.

A total of 13,957 cases now have been confirmed in the county, with 1,136 cases still considered active and contagious.

One of the deaths reported Wednesday was a death that occurred months ago in connection to the massive COVID-19 outbreak at the Federal Penitentiary in Lompoc. While the death occurred in the summer, it was not reported until now due to delays in confirming the cause of death, according to county public health data.

"The death reported today from the Federal Prison in Lompoc is not associated with a current outbreak at the correctional institution. The delay is a result of the death reporting process requiring coroner verification," the county COVID-19 dashboard states.

This is the fourth inmate to have died in connection with the prison outbreak.

The deaths of two community members also were confirmed Wednesday, one of whom was a resident of Goleta and the other a resident of Santa Maria.

Between the three individuals who died, two were over the age of 70 and one was between the ages of 18 and 29. The latter is the county's second reported death in this age range. All three individuals also had underlying health conditions.

A total of 142 COVID-19 deaths now have been reported in the county, with six confirmed just in the past week, according to county data.