Santa Barbara County confirms 77 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death; SLO retracts death announcement

Santa Barbara County confirmed an additional 77 COVID-19 cases Thursday along with one additional COVID-19 death, bringing the county's death total to 68.
According to the county, the person who died was a Santa Barbara resident over 70 years old, who had underlying health conditions and was living in a congregate living facility.
This is the fourth consecutive day that additional COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed in the county.
