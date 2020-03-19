Santa Barbara County confirms six new cases of COVID-19; Santa Maria declares state of emergency

On Tuesday, the state governor's office signed emergency legislation granting the state $1.1 billion in funds to fight the coronavirus throughout California, which the city can apply for with its emergency declaration.

The city can apply to receive allocations for increased hospital bed capacity and medical equipment, resources for vulnerable patients in hospitals and nursing homes and those isolating at home, resources for those experiencing homelessness and for child care centers.

"A local proclamation allows us more flexibility in our response. As they become available, we'll be looking to apply for those funds," van de Kamp said.

The emergency declaration does not direct any specific actions toward city residents, but calls all city of Santa Maria employees to be ready to act in their roles as disaster service workers.

If needed, employees could be called to help with distributing resources such as water to residents or assisting the population in finding safe housing, van de Kamp said.

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.