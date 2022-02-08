The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is considering whether to adjust local mask mandates in light of state plans to rescind indoor masking requirements for vaccinated individuals next week.
State health officials announced Monday that after Feb. 15, an updated state mandate will no longer require vaccinated residents to wear masks in the majority of public indoor settings including restaurants, stores and bars. However, masking requirements will remain the same for unvaccinated individuals.
Santa Barbara County's current health officer order requiring indoor masking for all residents has been in place since August 2021 and has been extended several times, most recently to last through the end of February.
At this time, county Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg and Public Health Director Dr. Van Do-Reynoso are still deciding whether to continue with across-the-board masking policies — as chosen by Los Angeles County — or to align with the state's plans.
"Dr. Ansorg and Dr. Do-Reynoso are looking at that right now. The state reached out to the public health officers just shortly before they went public, so this was news to the public health officers throughout the state. They are reviewing that and hope to have a decision later this week," county CEO Mona Miyasato said Tuesday.
Opinions on what that decision should be vary widely, as some residents and business owners look forward to less complications while others remain concerned about COVID-19 transmissibility, rates of which still remain high albeit on a downward trend.
Daily COVID-19 case rates in the county have declined from 199.2 per 100,000 people to 82.6 in the past two weeks, and active case rates and hospitalizations have seen similar declines.
Just over 20% of county residents age 5 and older — around 82,000 individuals — remain entirely unvaccinated, according to county public health data.
"I would like to see it go away. I’m ready to get back to normal," Robin Patten, front-of-house manager at the A Street Cafe in Santa Maria, said of masking requirements.
If the county were to just require indoor masking requirements for those unvaccinated, as was the case last spring and summer, business owners would have to choose whether to have patrons self-attest to their vaccination status or present proof of vaccination.
Michael McDonald, owner and chef at the Salty Brigade Kitchen on Skyway Drive, said in the event that restrictions are loosened, he has no interest in requiring his staff to be mask enforcers or inquire about people's vaccination status.
"I'm not gonna get in the business of getting involved at that level personally," McDonald said. "I also have a very young staff and I don't want to have any of the confrontations you see, not necessarily in Santa Maria but in other parts of the country."
Overall, he said, communicating through loosened requirements to residents that it's safe to come enjoy a meal out will be good for both restaurants and their patrons.
"The direction the state is saying they want to go is good for restaurants, not just mine, but all restaurants," he said. "There is a large percentage of people who are really scared still and they follow what the guidance says; hence, I think everyone will feel a little better joining society and coming out. As long as the numbers are down and trending in the right direction, I'm all for that."
