Santa Barbara County Jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19

An inmate at the Santa Barbara County Jail tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to a sheriff's spokesman.

The male inmate was confirmed to be positive for the coronavirus after taking a test on Sunday, according to Lt. Brad McVay.

The inmate had been in isolation since Sunday after becoming symptomatic following his contact with a previously identified inmate who also tested positive for the coronavirus.

The inmate remains isolated in a negative pressure cell and will continue to be medically monitored, according to McVay.

The total number of inmates at the Main Jail who have tested positive for the coronavirus is 41, with 11 active cases and 23 recoveries.