You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santa Barbara County Jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19
0 comments

Santa Barbara County Jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19

From the What you need to know for Friday, August 28 series
  • Updated
  • 0

An inmate at the Santa Barbara County Jail tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday, according to a sheriff's spokesman. 

The inmate was part of a group of 50 that was initially tested on Aug. 20 after they were exposed to an inmate who previously tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Lt. Brad McVay, who added that all those results came back negative. 

The group was retested on Tuesday and one inmate, who was asymptomatic, tested positive. 

The inmate was isolated and is being medically monitored, according to McVay. 

The total number of inmates at the Santa Barbara County Jail who has tested positive for the coronavirus is 42, with 12 active cases and 23 recoveries. 

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

James Halvorson
Obituaries

James Halvorson

James Halvorson went to the Lord on July 16. He was born on June 4 1972 to Thomas & Phyllis Halvorson. Sisters Joanna & Jeanie and bro…

Raul Armenta: Giving our local educators a hand
Columnists

Raul Armenta: Giving our local educators a hand

  • Updated

RAUL ARMENTA I hope you will join me in applauding our fine teachers, administrators and staff members as they do their absolute best, while awaiting the day our students can return to the classroom as soon and as safely as possible.

Jerry Maurice Brown
Obituaries

Jerry Maurice Brown

  • Updated

Jerry Maurice Brown died July 30, 2020 in Palm Desert, California. He was born July 27, 1941 in Hillsdale, Michigan to Maurice and Mary Brown.…

+6
California ski resort changing name, citing offensive word
Lifestyles

California ski resort changing name, citing offensive word

  • Updated

California’s popular Squaw Valley Ski Resort will change its name because the word “squaw” is a derogatory term for Native American women, officials announced Tuesday. The site was the scene of the 1960 Winter Olympics.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News